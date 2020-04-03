Witchbrook, the pixel art fusion of Harry Potter and Stardew Valley is revealed

Share it:

Chucklefish, distributors and publishers of Stardew Valley, have shown new images of Witchbrook, the promising independent title that is set in a witchcraft academy and that stands out for a precious pixel art.

These three new screenshots show the update of the game logo and two scenes full of detail. A page with frequently asked questions about the title has also been published.

The developers are promoting the title as a kind of "Stardew Valley meets Harry PotterWe will learn spells, breed magic plants, and build relationships with other students. The new screenshots show what appears to be a garden, a classroom, and the exterior of a bakery.

"Forge your own identity as a witch's apprentice on the way to graduation. Build relationships with your fellow students and citizens, develop your magical skills, and attend classes by completing assasaplandments. Participate in extracurricular activities like fishing, raising magic plants, and getting strange mushrooms. Master secret spells, make friends for life and unlock the mysteries of the school"

In the FAQ you can see that the platforms where the title will be for sale are not chosen. The developers are confirmed to be Chucklefish itself, though they are best known for editing and publishing third-party games. There's no release date, either, and the studio promises they're a non-crunch team, working at the pace they need and respecting the work integrity of employees.

This may be one of the next independent bumps by the time it's done because this study has learned a lot from the games they've released like Stardew Valley and Stabound, great titles with massive communities.