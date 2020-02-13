Wish granted: The Avengers sing to you Happy Birthday

Share it:

He was the toughest villain the Avengers faced. However, a birthday is a birthday. And Thanos gets older, you have to congratulate him. The fact is that the actors, dressed in gala, recorded how they sang happy birthday to Josh Brolin during the filming of Avengers: Endgame. And the actor has just shared it on social networks so that everyone can feel that they have also been congratulated by their favorite heroes. You can watch the video below.

It was the 50th birthday of the actor, who has commented on this by sharing that endearing moment: "I could never publish this before, for obvious reasons. But behind all the hate, all the misunderstandings, all the bruises, bumps and ashes, there was this on my 50th birthday. Deep down, even these guys and girls, all they have some purple love. ".

In addition, the video is made quite gracefully. From Thor singing happily, with his braided beard hanging and the dirt of battle on his face, to Ant-Man and other superheroes dressed in his costume and dancing nonstop.

And the icing on the cake (which surely there was), is put by Robert Downey Jr. Tony Stark himself is in the center of the image and is not for less. His body is torn apart due to the sacrifice he made at the end of the movie. And yet, he sings like the most. Of course, a video as funny as it is emotional. A good sasapland that the team understood each other well, after so many years of work.

