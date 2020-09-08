Wipeout: new announcement coming, the co-creator of the series anticipates it

Share it:

Nick Burcombe, co-creator of the Wipeout universe, announced on Twitter that soon there will be news related to the series, even if these will not concern the world of video games, as stressed by Burcombe himself.

“Maybe within four or five weeks (it will depend on Covid …) I will share something special with you, but I anticipate that it is not something related to the world of video game development, however it is related to Wipeout … I do not see the now, you have never seen something like this, WOW factor 11/10.“

This is the text of the message, which obviously aroused a lot of curiosity in the public, especially in those who they are hoping for a return of Wipeout after the good reception given to WipEout Omega Collection for PS4. However, as mentioned, the announcement will not concern a new video game, but the alternatives are certainly many: TV series, a new artbook, vinyl soundtrack, models of the game’s iconic spaceships, just to name a few possibilities.

It is not excluded that the announcement does not concern anything of what is hypothesized and that it is linked to Wipeout in another way, we just have to wait to find out. What do you expect? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.