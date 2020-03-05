 Winston Duke wants M’Baku to be the villain of Black Panther 2

Share it:

The movie sequel to "Black Panther" It is in the planning stage, and although there are already some marked ideas, the fans know absolutely nothing about what the movie holds. With more than a year still ahead to start shooting, there is a lot of room for maneuver, but obviously many already have their desires for what to see in the film. One of those people is the actor Winston dukewho played M’Baku In the first movie.

In a promotional interview for the Netflix movie “Spenser Confidential,” Duke was asked about who would like to see as villain of the sequel, and it is clear: “M’Bakú”. The character he played is the leader of the Jabari tribe within Wakanda, and although he and T’Challa do not agree on some issues, coming to face for the throne, M’Baku has fought alongside T’Challa many times.

Duke also explained what he finds so fascinating in Marvel's villains and why he thinks M’Bakú would be a good villain:

(M’Baku) is a hero, but he has many things to do. I think what makes a great villain is that he has the power to see things his own way, and can define his own circumstances. And that is also what is really cool about all the UCM villains so far. Loki always sees things in his own way, and chooses when he will be an ally or an antagonist. Thanos always had the power of self-definition. That is his greatest strength. It wasn't the rings, it wasn't his superpower or the fight. He decided and said: ‘This is how I define justice’. Because he was not a bad guy, he was just a guy who sought justice and final balance. That is not bad. But he defined it himself, and all the great villains Marvel examines always have that ability, so they can go anywhere.

Via information | Screen rant