General News

 Winston Duke expects a "daring" story in Black Panther II

March 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Promotional image for Black Panther (2017), M'Baku

The other day we discussed the actor's words Winston duke in which he was very interested in that in "Black Panther II" his character M’Baku was given a leading role. That does not seem to be the case, and in fact it is information that he himself does not know. In new statements, the actor He admits that he was not told anything about the film, but what maintains hope that the sequel will be "daring".

Recall that M’Baku played a key role in Black Panther as a rival who sought to seize the Wakanda throne, and ultimately helped save T’Challa in his role as leader of the Mountain Tribe. Not knowing what we'll see in the sequel, he hopes M’Baku will have a prominent role.

Not a glance. We are just waiting to see where it goes. I haven't seen anything, I haven't heard anything, they haven't told me anything, ”Duke replies, asking if he knew which way they would take M’Baku in the sequel. I only trust that they will invest in M’Baku and that they will tell a really daring story.

The last time we saw M’Baku was quickly in the final battle of Avengers: EndgameBut Duke says he shot a lot more footage for that final battle that didn't make it to the movie.

I rolled with everyone. The raw footage was so long with everyone that my stuff didn't make it to the movie. I rolled around a lot fighting, and it felt really bad not seeing any of that in the movie. I did many fight scenes in ‘Endgame’ during that final battle where they try to keep the gauntlet away from Thanos. It was really cool. Marvel knows what it does, and it all leads to the best product. So, I am happy; just very disappointed that no one saw all the things that I was doing.

"Black Panther II" has a premiere set in theaters for the May 6, 2022.

READ:   Second official trailer of The Mandalorian

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.