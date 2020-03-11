 Winston Duke expects a "daring" story in Black Panther II

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The other day we discussed the actor's words Winston duke in which he was very interested in that in "Black Panther II" his character M’Baku was given a leading role. That does not seem to be the case, and in fact it is information that he himself does not know. In new statements, the actor He admits that he was not told anything about the film, but what maintains hope that the sequel will be "daring".

Recall that M’Baku played a key role in Black Panther as a rival who sought to seize the Wakanda throne, and ultimately helped save T’Challa in his role as leader of the Mountain Tribe. Not knowing what we'll see in the sequel, he hopes M’Baku will have a prominent role.

Not a glance. We are just waiting to see where it goes. I haven't seen anything, I haven't heard anything, they haven't told me anything, ”Duke replies, asking if he knew which way they would take M’Baku in the sequel. I only trust that they will invest in M’Baku and that they will tell a really daring story.

The last time we saw M’Baku was quickly in the final battle of Avengers: EndgameBut Duke says he shot a lot more footage for that final battle that didn't make it to the movie.

I rolled with everyone. The raw footage was so long with everyone that my stuff didn't make it to the movie. I rolled around a lot fighting, and it felt really bad not seeing any of that in the movie. I did many fight scenes in ‘Endgame’ during that final battle where they try to keep the gauntlet away from Thanos. It was really cool. Marvel knows what it does, and it all leads to the best product. So, I am happy; just very disappointed that no one saw all the things that I was doing.

"Black Panther II" has a premiere set in theaters for the May 6, 2022.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter