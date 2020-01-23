Winners of the Golden Globes, the great winner Joaquin Phoenix

Share it:

The comedy “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino and the drama “1917” by Sam Mendes won this Sunday in the 77th edition of the Golden Globes, delivered in Los Angeles (USA) in a ceremony distributed in which none of the Hispanic nominees managed to win their award.

"Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood" was proclaimed the best comedy or musical tape and led the list of award-winning works with three awards, while "1917" won in best drama and added a total of two awards, tied with "Joker" and "Rocketman."

Interestingly, the winning drama of Sam Mendes received the majority of votes from the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) but the public has not yet had a chance to see the film because its commercial premiere is scheduled for next week , so that his victory left even specialized criticism out of place.

For his part, Tarantino, in addition to positioning his "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood" as the best comedy, also won the award for best original screenplay and handed out a third award to Brad Pitt as best supporting actor.

The disappointment was present among the Hispanic bets as none of the candidates managed to win in their category, including the Spanish tape Pedro Almodóvar "Dolor y Gloria", which lost to the South Korean phenomenon of "Parasite" among the tapes in foreign language , a result that the filmmaker himself predicted before the ceremony.

The Latin women Ana de Armas (for “Knives Out”) and Jennifer López (for “Hustlers”) also remained without a prize, despite the intense promotion they have made during the last months.

Antonio Banderas, who was perhaps the strongest asset of Spanish-language cinema, also did not proclaim himself as the best dramatic actor in a category that saw Joaquin Phoenix succeed with his acclaimed role in the controversial "Joker."

Phoenix's speech was one of the sharpest of the night, in which he said that despite the words of remembrance for the intense fires in Australia, "good words would not serve as a solution."

Thus, the actor insisted on the need to "make changes and sacrifices" in daily life and gave as an example that "there was no need to take a private plane to go to Palm Springs" – a town near Hollywood – and announced that "he expected make things better ”like the rest of the celebrities in the room.

The winner of the best female dramatic performance was Renée Zellweger for playing the iconic actress Judy Garland in the bio tape "Judy."

Zellweger referred in his speech to the break he made in his exhaustion career – he won his previous Golden Globe in 2004 – and talked about his return to honor Garland.

“His humanity has been a great reminder that the choices we make are important. What we do matters and how we choose to honor others in our lives can be very important in the future, ”he said.

In the section of interpretations in the genre of comedy or musical, actress Awkwafina ("The Farewell") and actor Taron Egerton ("Rocketman") won.

Among the surprises of the night was the prize for the best animated film for "Missing Link", which stood ahead of blockbusters and popular blockbusters such as "Frozen 2" and "Toy Story 4".

It was also surprising that "Marriage Story", the film that started with the most nominations of the night, finally only won a prize of the six to which he aspired, which went to Laura Dern as best supporting actress.

And the list goes on:

Quentin Tarantino took the award in the Best Screenplay category for ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’

In the category Best Original Song for a movie, Elton John's ‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’ triumphed, for ‘Rocketman’.

‘Fleabag‘ stood out as the best musical television series or comedy.

The award for Best Actor in Drama TV Series was won by Brian Cox, for his participation in ‘Succession’

The Carol Burnett Prize was presented to Ellen DeGeneres for her career in television

Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the Best Actress award in a musical or comedy television series for ‘Fleabag‘.

The Best Television Drama Series award was won by ‘Succession’

Stellan Skarsgård as Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for ‘Chernobyl‘.

Russell Crowe took the Golden Globe in the category for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV movie for ‘Loudest Voice’.

And Ramy Youssef was recognized as Best Actor in a musical or comedy television series by ‘Ramy‘.

With information from EFE.