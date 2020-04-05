Winners at War ', the most epic season of the best reality show in television history

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

You may be starting to read this article believing that we are going to talk about 'Survivors' and you have started looking diagonally expecting to find references to casposos (but successful) reality shows. Nothing further from reality: 'Survivor' has nothing to do with 'Survivors'.

In fact it is possibly the best and most influential American television show of the past two decades, and after almost 600 episodes, in his 40th season, he has managed to do what no one else had been able to do before: he has brought together the winners of other editions to compete once again, and the result is being unique. And you're missing it.

What is 'Survivor' (and why is it not 'Survivors')

To summarize very briefly what this game consists of and that you understand the rest of the article, we are going to simplify the mechanism: two (or three) tribes with different contestants participate in physical or mental challenges.

The losing tribe must expel one of its members by secret ballot, which can only be modified if someone has found a hidden immunity idol (usually lost by the island) and plays it, invalidating their votes against him or the person he chooses.

After several expulsions and re-dividing, the tribes unite into one and the trials become individual. In the end, the contestants who arrive at the last Tribal Council must receive the vote of their expelled companions, who, after asking them any questions they may have, will decide who makes a million dollars in another secret ballot.

It is not a complex operation, but it is an unpredictable game and impossible to master.

Winning 'Survivor' is not easy, and each of those who have done so have done so for a different reason. One mastered the social game, another the challenges, another knew when to take risks, another got many immunity idols …

Here there is no need to convince the public outside or create a cheap show, but create grounds for your own colleagues and expel them from the program without feeling resentment for you. That is why some mythical players who have dominated the expulsions, such as Russell Hantz, they have never won for their poor social game.

38 people have won the show so far, and the only one to repeat is Sandra Díaz-Twine, which he did in 2003 and 2010 and, of course, has returned to this delicious 'Winners at war'.

Twenty winners faced for double the usual prize (two million dollars) in an environment where strategy, daggers in the back and uncertainty are the daily bread. And no one is safe, even if they have multiple immunity idols in their bag.

'Winners at War' is the 'Avengers: Endgame' of 'Survivor'

This edition includes something that no other, including the All-Star, have been able to introduce: preset relationships.

Some of these players have already participated up to seven times and have seen the faces in different realities, including a poker game in which four of them even hinted at a possible future alliance. There's even a married couple and two ex-boyfriends participating!

For once, ‘Survivor’ couldn't pretend that all decisions were made in-game without outside influence: many of them are based outside or in relationships that were created in past seasons. To get an idea: this is the 'Avengers Endgame' of 'Survivor'.

A season that you will hardly understand if it is the first you see, which has dozens of ramifications and details, with characters that you have learned to love (and hate) over the years, queens and snakes, daggers and alliances. It is also, the end of an era, with many of the most legendary contestants promising that this will be their last season, win or lose.

It has taken 20 years and 40 editions to have such a solid format (despite the changes that the producers are trying to give to renew it and that they fall badly among viewers), such a recognizable casting and viewers who expect the unexpected … and despite they are all surprised.

Why if there is something that defines 'Survivor' it is surprise: that idol of immunity that someone innocently lends to his secret enemy, that speech that manages to change the majority vote, that player who goes unnoticed until, suddenly, his vote is decisive.

In 'Survivor: Winners at war' everyone knows what it's like to go through there, and what they have to do to receive the respect of their peers. Because they play to the limit and without being bowed down by anyone. It is a season that has started at 100 kilometers per hour, and from then on he has never taken his foot off the accelerator.

40 editions of a program that changed everything

We fans knew it would hurt us to see so many legends leaving one behind the otherBut at the same time it is healing to see the natural evolution that the game has had during these two decades: the old contestants play in a more subtle way and the modern ones are much more aggressive.

Y this edition 40 is a tribute to both ways of playing, demonstrating that, at least within the montage of the episodes, they complement each other.

Over the past few years, it is undeniable that 'Survivor' has declined in interest and quality, with some seasons being as bland as chewing paper, but here it has hit the table, proving why it is the program that changed everything.

What's more, even more minutes are missed for these contestants who see planning is a joy: 40 minutes per week are too few to correctly understand the power dynamics in the tribes, the logic of thought and the conclusions to which the contestants arrive, even with the geniuses behind the editing and script team (for the umpteenth time: yes, the reality shows are scripted, although in this case a posteriori, looking for a coherent narrative seeing the totals) doing the best job possible.

But don't be confused: 'Survivor: Winners at war' is being television history which also feels like a point and followed by a stage.

If you have always wanted to peek into the world of ‘Survivor’, this is the worst season to start ('Cagayan' or any of these other five editions are perhaps better options), but it is being an unforgettable trip for these twenty years of television history that has either been corrupted in other countries ('Survivors'), or has fallen into tedium ('Big Brother', 'The Amazing Race').

'Survivor' remains the best reality show ever from the television. And you would do well not to miss him. The tribe has spoken.