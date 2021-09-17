Windows 10 May 2019 Update seems to be a masterstroke as users congregate to the upgrade

Congratulations to those who had been waiting to hear this delighted news that Windows 10 May 2019 Update looks to be a hit as users flock to the upgrade. Windows 10 has come up with the conclusion that it is going to start a daily updated feed of the current windows 10 updates issues rather than monthly.

Because many users were getting issues with that. it is going to offer solutions for all the queries what the issues are, what the Microsoft’s doing for fixing them, and how you can avoid them.

Windows 10 Update 2019

If you have updated windows 10 then it is pretty well otherwise you will find trouble with black- screen bug resulting from a minor security upgrade that is part of the June 2019 cumulative update.

On the other hand, Microsoft has disclosed in advocate document that users still on Windows 10 version 1809 and 1803 may be faced with a black screen when they apply the KB4503327 security upgrade. But just in case if one is surviving with any such issues then they may follow this solution.

Press – ctrl + alt + delete

Now click the power button in the bottom right corner then ‘Restart’.

Check out your windows 10 build

To check that you must follow these steps

Go to the ‘settings’ >

Now update and security > view update history!

Block and Defer windows 10 updates

So the very first thing which people should do is that they must avoid control when your windows 10 updates. This is how you will be notified the moment Microsoft rolls them out. Also, it will monitor the news for a while for watching any high errors crop up. Now by following up manual steps one can update themselves.

Note – this might trouble people if they are going to update windows 10 update on their PC.

Now users who might be waiting to up to date their wait is over. Finally, window 10 has come up with its upgraded functions and one can find the ways and get done with all the steps. All the steps are so very easy to do. Even after if one gets trouble they must ask someone with complete knowledge about these things! On the other hand, updating on the system will be easier even in understanding or updating.