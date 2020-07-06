Windbound: the adventure between RiME and Zelda Wind Waker in 21 minutes of video gameplay

Share it:

A few weeks after the launch of Windbound on PC and console, the authors of 5 Lives Studios publish a new video gameplay of over 21 minutes that allows us to outline the contours of the playful and artistic experience of this adventure inspired by titles such as RiME and Zelda Wind Waker.

Windbound's "First Look" video shared by Deep Silver opens a window on the colorful universe of this work and outlines the contours of the gameplay dynamics to be experienced by interpreting Kara, a young adventurer wrecked in a mysterious archipelago not reported by any card.

The game sequences packaged by Australian developers range from exploration scenes with the boat built by Kara to sessions devoted to solving environmental puzzles. Judging from what is admired, every element of the gameplay architecture erected by the 5 Lives studios seems to rest on a crafting system easy to understand but stratified enough to make fans of sandbox adventures happy, and this thanks also to the presence of missions based on fishing and on the hunting.

Before leaving you to the trailer above, we remind those who follow us that Windbound will be available from August 28 this year on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. If you missed it, here you will also find another Windbound video gameplay that summarizes its contents.