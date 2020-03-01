Wind Valley Nausicaä: a fundamental work by Hayao Miyazaki

Share it:

After the first wave in early February, starting March 1st 2020 Netflix will release on its platform a new package of 7 films by Studio Ghibli. Among these we find Nausicaä of the Valle del Vento. Distributed in Japanese cinemas on 11 March 1984, and only arrived in our country in 2015 thanks to Lucky Red, after a single television broadcast on Rai 1 on January 6, 1987, it is a film written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki and built before the foundation of the Studio Ghibli, which officially took place in 1985.

Despite this, it is considered by all an effective product of the famous animation studio. Indeed, it is a fundamental work not only for its intrinsic qualities, but above all for the importance it has represented in the artistic career of Hayao Miyazaki and in the history of Japanese animation (and not only). Let's find out the history and value of one of the most beautiful films of Japanese animation, a wonderful and influential work that still maintains its power almost forty years after its release. For further details, we refer you to Nausicaä's review of the Valle del Vento on the pages of Everyeye Cinema.

The genesis of a masterpiece

In 1979 Hayao Miyazaki, who until then had only worked as an animator and director for television productions (Lupine III, Heidi, Conan the boy of the future), directs his first feature film Lupine III – The Castle of Cagliostro, obtaining great recognition from the public and critics. Success attracts the attention of Toshio Suzuki (a name that fans of Studio Ghibli know well), at the time editor of the magazine Animage publisher Tokuma Shoten, who contacts Miyazaki asking him to create works for the company. Instead, all the director's ideas for animated films are rejected that for a manga gets the approval of the editors. This is how the serialization of Nausicaä of the Valle del Vento begins on the pages of Animage in 1982.

The immediate success convinces Suzuki and her collaborators a ask Miyazaki to make an animated film out of it, and the director agrees that he can direct it in person and suspend the serialization of the manga in order to concentrate on this new commitment. After involving his colleague and friend Isao Takahata as executive producer of the film, and after finding in Topcraft, at the time well known and appreciated, the animation studio suitable for transposing the atmosphere and the style of comics on the screen, in May 1983 the production of Nausicaä della Valle del Vento officially began.

A process not without difficulty especially for the script, since Miyazaki could count on only 16 chapters of the manga at the time, which was completed only in 1994. As a result, a fairly clear detachment from the original work is recognized, similar to what happened a few years later with another Japanese animation masterpiece, Akira (1988). A very young person is also hired among the animators Hideaki Anno, while the music is entrusted to Joe Hisaishi, experimental composer chosen by Isao Takahata. After a nine-month production period and a budget equivalent to $ 1 million, Nausicaä della Valle del Vento was released in Japanese cinemas on March 11, 1984 distributed by Toei Animation.

The rest, as they say, is history. Convinced by the incredible success of the public and critics of the animated feature film, Miyazaki and Takahata decide to embark on a new adventure in the world of animation in 1985 they founded their production company, which became famous under the name of Studio Ghibli. Toshio Suzuki will become the producer of all their films, while Joe Hisaishi will sign the music for most of the studio's works. This is probably it the real reason for the Nausicaä value of the Valle del Vento: to have been the meeting point, the crossroads of some of the most important Japanese animation personalities of the last 50 years. We invite you to deepen the history of Studio Ghibli in our special.

The themes dear to the director

However, Nausicaä's importance in the Valle del Vento is not only historical. Within the film we find indeed many aspects and themes which will be recurring in the artistic production of Hayao Miyazaki. Primarily environmentalism. The setting of the film, which sees the Earth reduced to an apocalyptic state where a toxic jungle called Sea of ​​Putrefaction (Rotten Sea in the first Italian translation) is slowly sweeping away the few remnants of civilization left, it is an obvious accusation, if not a cry of despair, for how humanity is treating nature. The source of inspiration for environmental issues was the disaster of the bay of Minamata, discovered in 1956, where a great methylmercury pollution caused numerous deaths over the years and saw aquatic organisms (fish, molluscs, crustaceans) adapt to survive in the contaminated water.

Closely related to this aspect is the analysis of the relationship between man and nature, with the former often represented as a destructive force willing to do anything to pursue its goals, and unable to learn from the mistakes of the past, while the latter as an unstoppable and purifying force. A constant topic in Miyazaki's later works, we think of The Enchanted City, Ponyo on the Reef or Princess Mononoke, a real "spiritual sequel" to the film from this point of view.

The manga (and the film, consequently) launches a very powerful message, an invitation to live in harmony with nature avoiding any form of violence or war, which would only have catastrophic consequences for the planet. This allows us to get to another important topic, that of pacifism. The quiet and industrious life of the small community of the Valle del Vento contrasts with the warlike intentions of the kingdoms of Tolmekia and Pejite, which are in conflict with each other for futile reasons in a world on the verge of extinction.

Finally, we have the protagonist. In addition to being a spokesman for all the topics discussed above, Nausicaä is configured as the perfect archetype of Miyazakian heroine. The female characters of the director's films are strong, independent and possess many of the qualities typically attributed to male ones, such as courage, charisma and ability to fight.

Kind, selfless, in love with nature, determined to find at all costs a way to live with insects and all living creatures, Nausicaä is the real strength of the film and is still a model, the perfect example of feminism in Japanese animation.

An influential film

Wind Valley Nausicaä had, and still has, a huge influence in Japanese popular culture, inspiring numerous works and contributing to the artistic imagination of the land of the rising sun. Not only in the anime and manga field: many video games present creatures very similar to Ohmu (the gigantic insects of the world of Nausicaä) and in all probability inspired by them, as in the case of Metal Slug 3.

The most obvious example is the videogame saga Final Fantasy. Its creator, Hironobu Sakaguchi, has repeatedly said that Miyazaki's manga and film have profoundly influenced the series. In particular, the bird-like mounts featured in the film inspired the famous Chocobo, one of the most representative mascots of the Square-Enix franchise. While the debt of Nobuo Uematsu, composer of the soundtracks of most of the Final Fantasy episodes, towards the beautiful music of Joe Hisaishi.