Win in Call of Duty Modern Warfare with Donkey Konga's bongos

The player known on YouTube as Super Louis 64 he has achieved a feat within the reach of very few; and is that you have connected the device GameCube peripheral specially designed for the musical title Donkey Konga, the famous Donkey Kong bongos, to play multiplayer mode of Call of Duty Modern Warfare, even winning sometimes after completing a few adaptation games. As amazing as it sounds.

Shooting to the rhythm of Donkey Kong

Thus, the player himself, after managing to make these bongos work in video games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or the most recent Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (and the added challenge of playing a title of From Software), has been willing to overcome himself trying to play multiplayer mode of the new release of the popular Activision FPS through said peripheral. And the result is more than surprising.

The player himself is able to set up the bongos so that each touch on different parts of its surfaces become actions in the first person shooter, a whole feat. Although it is more incredible to see how he even manages to win games after some adaptation games.

So much so, that each pressure zone of both bongos serves to move and aim, shooting with the central action button or throwing grenades to the rhythm of their claps; yes, other secondary functions are canceled by the limitations of the peripheral itself. Even so, Super Louis 64 achieves impressive results, especially when it starts eliminating other players based on rhythmic shots.

Do not miss the video that accompanies the news with the player explaining his idea and carrying it out with quite ease and skill.

