The dawn of last Friday, in the gala of The Game Awards in which the prizes are awarded to the best games of the year (the best game of 2019 was Sekiro, by the way), Microsoft surprised with the official presentation of its console of new generation, the Xbox Series X. That name gives …
Win 2 tickets to see "The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle"
January 15, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Ryan Sanders
Ryan is the guy who has been there with Lisa since the inception of Asap Land. When Lisa shared the idea of starting a news website, he loved the idea and took a plunge into writing online news bulletins. He is now having quite good experience with sharing news in its original form.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent Posts
- Win 2 tickets to see "The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle"
- PUBG: A trailer reveals the new Karakin destructible map
- Lindsay Lohan's mother appears before judge for drunk driving
- Attack on Titan: Another Death Coming to the Manga?
- According to a leaker, enthusiasm for Fortnite is at an all-time low
- Unionistas believes that 99% of the match against Real Madrid will be played at Las Pistas
- 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': leaked the original script?
- ADATA presents a gold keyboard valued at $ 10,000
Add Comment