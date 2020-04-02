Wimbledon cancels its 2020 edition

Wimbledon has announced the cancellation of the 2020 edition in a statement in which it assures that its decision has weighed the "Health and security" of all who make the tournament possible. "Since the appearance of the outbreak we have followed the guidelines of the Government and the authorities," says the All England Club.

"We believe that we must act responsibly to protect the large number of people needed to prepare the championship: officials, line judges, administrators, players, suppliers, the media and sponsors, "he says. In addition, he says that the postponement has been ruled out because it was considered that it would be impossible to reorganize the event for this summer .

It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be canceled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https: //t.co/c0QV2ymGAt – Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

People who bought tickets for Wimbledon 2020 will have the chance to achieve a refund Or, if you prefer, you can exchange them for next year's edition. "It has weighed heavily on our minds that the tournament has only been previously interrupted by the World Wars but, after exhaustive and extensive consideration of all scenarios, we believe it is the right decision," said Ian Hewitt, president of the All England Club. .

Covered by insurance

Wimbledon is the only one of the four Grand Slams that owns a pandemic insurance, which would cover losses from ticket sales and television rights.

The All England Club, the venue where the tournament is located, would minimize with this insurance the losses of a tournament that generates more than £ 250 million, with a pre-tax profit of almost 4.5 million.

According to the English media, the insurance would cover a large part of these losses, allowing the survival of the tournament in the future and continuing the contribution that the All England Club makes to the English Tennis Federation (LTA).