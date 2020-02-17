Willy Martin marries Luis Luyando

Share it:

Willy Martin and Luis Luyando were married in a romantic and intimate ceremony in Miami, Florida. "Thank you infinitely for so many shows of love and support, thank you for being part of our lives," said the Venezuelan actor and journalist on his social networks.

In an interview for People in Spanish, Willy Martin spoke for the first time publicly about his sexuality. "At the beginning I was afraid, sad to speak publicly because I didn't know how the public was going to take it, I didn't know how this would affect my career," said the producer (he recently won an Emmy for his Willypedia TV program on Mega TV)

"I worked for many years for a child audience, I thought that talking about my private life would limit me a lot or they would see me differently, but over the years I felt that it is not something I have to hide, it is not something to feel shame, I want to be honest with all the people who support me and, why not, with those who don't support me too, "he said.

People in Spanish also published exclusive photographs of Willy Martin and Luis Luyando's wedding; The ceremony was held the afternoon of this Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the city of Miami, Florida.

"The atmosphere of the place was Boho chic and the lounge was adorned by dozens of palm trees and hundreds of tulips and natural orchids, at the meal there was a wide variety of Venezuelan dishes and snacks such as Tequeños, although they also served paninis, sushi, various cheeses , carpaccios and vegan burgers; blue was the main color and that of their wedding suits, in different tones but from the same firm, Hugo Boss. The couple was delighted with life and freed from being able to share their feelings with their beings dear and with the world after so long keeping him in privacy, "People published in Spanish on his web portal.