Willow Series Home Production – Disney + premieres

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was in 1988 when Ron Howard He presented the one that years later would become the great fiction classic 'Willow'. Starring Warwick davis, Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley, the film presented us with a magical world of dwarves, witches, warriors and princesses with a script of George Lucas. Now, that world will return again, although this time to the small screen by the hand of Disney +, the new platform of the Mouse House.

A few months ago it was confirmed that whoever was the scriptwriter of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', Jonathan Kasdan, he had finished script for a pilot episode of a series about this classic converted into cult cinema. And today it is finally confirmed that the series continues, because the production from the series just started.

It was Kasdan himself who has communicated the news through his Twitter account. With a photograph showing a cap on the wall with the image of an illustrated Willow, the screenwriter has written: "The office is open", confirming that the project is definitely being carried out.

Although no more information has been confirmed. At the time it was said that Howard himself was involved in the adaptation with Kasdan, and that the idea was to create a continuation of the original story but much more focused on the character of Elora Danan. Who was Elora? It was the young woman who, according to a prophecy, was destined to bring down the evil Queen Bavmorda. This girl was whom Willow protected throughout the tape.

It is also said that the screenwriter could have relied on the graphic novels 'Willowverse', created in the late nineties by George Lucas and the legendary Chris Claremont, to continue the story. However, we are still not entirely clear where this new story will go and if it will have the original cast, although we all wait for Warwick davis as the protagonist of this new series that still has no release date.

But calm, we will continue informing.