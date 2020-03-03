Sports

Williams, about the racist insults: "If it happened to us, we would leave the countryside, we have talked about it"

March 3, 2020
Edie Perez
Iñaki Williams It is clear what will happen the next time he receives racist insults if this unfortunate practice is repeated again. This has been stated in Valdano Universe, in an interview that will be broadcast on Tuesday: "I know my classmates had left the field With me because we talked about it. We are aware that if it happened to us we would leave of the field and if they give us the game for lost, it would give us exactly the same because it would be a racism punch".

The Athletic striker was faced with part of the Cornellá stand on January 25 after receiving racist harassment. In that encounter, Williams had already been replaced when he insulted the people of the stands the insults.

"In the 21st century it should not be allowed. It does not matter the color of the skin, the race, the sex. Any type of harassment should not be allowed in football. Hopefully it does not happen again, but I know that it would have the lots of people support as happened to me in Tenerife or as a thousand messages rained on social networks, "said Williams.

READ:  The secret of Messi's faults?

To date, the only party suspended for insults has been Rayo Vallecano – Albacete of the SmartBank League, after the stands of Vallecas Stadium called "Nazi fucking" a Roman Zozulya repeatedly.

