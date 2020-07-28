Willem Dafoe, the love of cinema and future projects: "My work amuses me"

Share it:

Among the exceptional guests of the 2020 edition of the Taormina Film Fest, where he was honored with the Taormina Arte Award, Willem Dafoe granted an interview to the Sicilian Post in which he unveiled the secret of a career from over 100 films.

"The magic of cinema arouses emotions that you would not otherwise experience in real life. I love to get involved and converse with the characters I play, especially if they are complex and multifaceted" explained the actor, recently appeared in Siberia by Abel Ferrara, a film presented at the Berlin Film Festival. "I am continually attracted to cinema and my job amuses me. Let's say that I am quite good at marrying private life and working life and in the end they get confused. My wife works in the sector and we are able to meet us. To be honest when I look at my filmography I think: really? How did I do it? I remember every film of mine perfectly and reading those titles passes my whole life in front of me "

From Wes Anderson to Guillermo Del Toro, through the new collaboration with Robert Eggers (The Light House), Dafoe anticipated his next roles on the big screen: "Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch will be released in October. It is a choral film that sees me participate with a small cameo in the role of an accountant; in Paul Schrader's The Card Counter, on the other hand, I will shoulder Oscar Isaac with whom I have already worked in Van Gogh where he played the part of Gauguin. I will also have roles in Robert Eggers' Viking blockbuster The Northman, which he directed me last year in The Lighthouse. I will also be in Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, a great director with whom I have wanted to collaborate for a long time. These are generally small roles but I am happy to have taken part in these projects ".