Will Zelda Ocarina of Time return to Switch? Nintendo renews the brand

While the news of the stolen code of the Nintendo games of the N64 era continues to be on the net, the representatives of the Japanese videogame giant wanted to renew the brand of The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time.

Drawing on the documentation deposited and freely available online by various European, Asian and Australian entities, the Twitter user known as KeliosFR has made public the intentions of the Super Mario house to secure all the rights on the commercial exploitation of the Zelda Ocarina of Time trademark.

The last operation carried out by Big N, it should be noted, does not automatically imply Nintendo's intention to develop a Remake or a Remaster for Switch of the masterpiece originally launched on N64 in 1998, but still reveals the will of the Japanese company to protect this historic brand linked to the intellectual property of The Legend of Zelda, perhaps in anticipation of its future return.

Without taking anything away from the Link epic, however, Nintendo's attention currently seems to focus on the company's mascot, judging by the persistent rumors about Super Mario 35th Anniversary for Switch that have been bouncing around the net in recent weeks.