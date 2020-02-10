Will you look for work? Esteban Macías reveals why he stepped on Televisa after his departure from TV Azteca

Driver Esteban Macías, who just a few months ago concluded his employment contract with Aztec TV, recently visited the forums of TV

The reason for the arrival of the presenter to the company, which was his competence during the 25 years he was on the TV station of Ajusco, he confessed himself.

It turns out that the show expert was invited by Oscar Uriel to the program ‘24xSecond’, conducted by YouTuber ‘Bully’ and Gaby Meza.

Esteban Macías revealed that the invitation was extended after meeting Oscar Uriel in the Los Cabos Film Festival.

When asked if he is willing to look for a new job opportunity in Televisa, Esteban Macías He said he does not rule out that or other possibilities.

“I would like to participate in all the companies that have something to say. As long as there is a microphone that allows me to say what I feel, with the responsibility that this entails and the possibility of contributing something, I do it with open arms, ”he said.

Esteban Macías It was part of the staff cut by TV Azteca, so since then he undertook a personal project on the video platform Youtube and make occasional collaborations with Multimedia

With TV information Notes

You may also like:

Yes there is tension between Pati Chapoy and Alberto Ciurana, Esteban Macías reveals

Esteban Macías responds to Pati Chapoy after his departure from TV Azteca