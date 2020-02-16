Will you leave TV Azteca? Penelope Menchaca goes from failure to failure on television

There has been much speculation that le Put him at Night ’, the program that Penelope Menchaca leads will air in 2020.

However, the journalist Flor Rubio said in her weekly "Show Ticket" that the program only changed producers.

According to the director of ‘Formula Spectacular’, ‘Put him at Night’ was produced by Javier Rodríguez, who has been his producer on other television shows in the past.

However, Rodriguez will pass the bill to producer Omar Sámano, who will take the reins of ‘Ponle de Noche’ from December 16.

As of Monday, December 16, begins with the production of Ponle de Noche and the team would already be working on the project for a few weeks. Among the changes we will see is the scenery and new sketches. ”

