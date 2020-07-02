Will Xbox Series X: The Initiative be at nextgen's July event?

Share it:

On the basis of the indiscretions collected by the journalist Andy Robinson, the heads of Microsoft's Xbox division would be willing to officially present the project of The Initiative during the July event on the Xbox Series X games.

In linking his latest article on social media that summarizes all the leaks that emerged on the net on the digital show that the Redmond house will organize in July, the editor of VideoGamesChronicle did not use turns of words to report that "I was told that The Initiative, the new Xbox Game Studios team, will present its first video game during the Xbox event in July".

In recent months, the development team of The Initiative has expanded significantly and has welcomed several personalities from the digital entertainment industry, most recently the former Naughty Dog Sylvia Chambers as Character Animator.

All 'Windows 10 and Xbox PC exclusive (suppose CrossGen for Xbox One and Xbox Series X) currently in the pipeline at The Initiative also working former programmers, authors, designers and executives from videogame companies of international caliber such as Sony Interactive Entertainment, CD Projekt RED, Square Enix, Rockstar Games, Insomniac Games, EA and Sony Santa Monica. As evidence of the curiosity and expectations aroused by this title, in February of this year Phil Spencer tried the game The Initiative and was particularly impressed by it, although without revealing further details on the narrative setting or on the gameplay.