Will Xbox Series X recapture Japanese teams for Phil Spencer: Elden Ring at the event?

During a recent interview with the portal microphones JeuxVideo, the good Phil Spencer went back to talking about the Japanese market and its importance, specifying that Microsoft is keen to encourage oriental development teams to work on Xbox Series X.

Here are Spencer's words:

"We are aware that there is still work to be done to regain the trust of the Japanese development teams. I am proud of what will be shown at the event on July 23 and we currently have a roadmap thanks to which we are collaborating directly with Japanese software houses: in the future you will have more information on what we are doing. "

"We know very well that it is vital that Japanese game development companies perceive Xbox as a platform on which it is possible to succeed."

It therefore seems that the boss of the Microsoft gaming division already has very specific plans to conquer not only the public but also the teams operating in Japan. According to his words, some of the products shown next week may already have some effect and it didn't take long before the fans started to fantasize. These statements in fact, combined with Microsoft's recent tweets in relation to Elden Ring, only give players hope that the highly anticipated From Software title can finally return to show itself on the occasion of the event dedicated to the Xbox Series X games of the next July 23, 2020, during which it has already been confirmed that some third party titles could also appear. Is this really the right time?

