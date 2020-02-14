Will Xbox Series X not have HDMI Pass Through support?

Share it:

Ars Technica analyzed the latest Xbox Series X photos leaked in January, images that show in detail the back of a prototype of the new Microsoft console. According to various sources it is absolutely real shots, which seem to confirm the absence of one of the options that characterized the first phase of life of Xbox One.

Let's talk about Pass-Through, functionality linked to the HDMI input that allows you to transmit audio-video signal through the console, so as to use Xbox as a real "hub" for the control of multimedia devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku and Chromecast.

Judging from the photos, HDMI Pass-Through would not be present on Xbox Series X, however this does not mean that Microsoft will abandon multimedia support, times have certainly changed compared to 2013 (year of release of Xbox One), surely the house of Redmond will push not only on games but also on 4K video playback and on the streaming of audio, video and gaming content.

Anyhow it is early to unbalance and what is reported is only the result of unconfirmed theories and speculations. We'll probably know more during the Xbox Series X presentation presumably expected between spring and summer, at the same time or just before the Los Angeles E3 scheduled for mid-June.