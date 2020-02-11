Will Xbox Series X have a few total exclusives at launch? Phil Spencer talks about it

Share it:

According to Microsoft, the next generation console Xbox Series X it will not have launch titles capable of running exclusively on it and, for at least a couple of years, the exclusive Xbox games will also be compatible with the machines of the current generation. During an interview Phil Spencer motivated this choice.

Here is what Spencer declared to the microphones of Gamertag Radio:

"One of the benefits of being part of Microsoft is being in close contact with the PC world and seeing its constant evolution over the years. I believe that today, if we look at the PC as an ecosystem, we can find games with the best graphics always on high-end machines and some of these titles can run on less performing computers and with a technical sector scaled down. This means that today's developers can shape the potential of the graphics engines based on the hardware with which they are working. "

"Obviously we already have our strategy with Series X and we started working on it while we had it in mind: we wanted to create a console capable of giving developers the opportunity to create the best possible games. But you can't cut out all the others and the developers themselves want to reach as many users as possible with their products. So compromises must always be made. "

"We don't impose any development team on which machines to support, but I see that nowadays players simply want to play video games with their friends no matter what device they own and what their teammates use. Users want to access the largest library of titles possible and the developers want to make use of the best technology available. We have planned the future of Xbox based on all this and we are very happy with the work we are carrying out. "

It therefore seems that Microsoft's goal is to entice as many users as possible to enter theXbox ecosystem not necessarily through the purchase of the latest generation console, a bit like it has been happening for years with Apple devices.

