Will Xbox Lockhart be white? Here is the alleged controller photo leak – Updated

A user of the Reddit forum has published an image, taken with a mobile phone, that portrays the Xbox Series X controller in white color: could it be the version bundled with the rumored nextgen console Xbox Lockhart or Series S?

The shot in question was shared by the income manager known as Wolfy_Wizzardo, without however giving any clarification on the origin of the photo, except for the indication offered by the title "XSX White Controller".

To want to listen to the Reddit user, therefore, the photo should portray the white color version of the Xbox Series X, a model which, however, has not yet been presented by Microsoft. If it were true, the image of the income would also contribute to feed the rumors related to the "entry level" model of Series X. According to several rumors circulating on the net for months, the Redmond house should launch the Xbox Lockhart on the market by the end of 2020 to a competitive price, especially in anticipation of the arrival in the same commercial window of SS5 and the model without disc player.

Regardless of the authenticity or not of this photo, it is however worth pointing out that Microsoft already allows its fans to buy on their online store some customized versions of the Xbox One controller through a wide range of colors for the individual components of the pad: it cannot be excluded, therefore, that a similar option may be made accessible in the near future, perhaps coinciding with the release of the Xbox Series X.

Update – The Reddit account (active for years, it seems) has been deleted and the post deleted, due to reasons not better clarified. Tom Warren of The Verge confirms that he has spoken to the authors of the shot, who they have confirmed again the existence of Xbox Lockhart, also mentioning the design, apparently more square and with a larger power button than the Xbox Series X. Information to be verified at the moment.