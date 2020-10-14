Will we see Black Noir without a mask? Nathan Mitchell has his say

While fans are waiting for the new episodes of the third season of The Boys, there are many who want to find out more about the true identity of Black Noir, who could appear without his famous mask. Even the actor Nathan Mitchell he wanted to have his say.

The interpreter of the silent member of the Seven she discussed her character with ComicBook.com reporters, and in particular she discussed the possibility of seeing Black Noir without his mask: “I’m happy whatever they choose to do, I think especially in the second season you get to know this character. You are not sure what its goal is, but the more you see it the more it intrigues you. On the one hand I think everyone is curious to find out what’s under that mask, on the other I think that disguise is now part of him“.

He then continues: “I think there is room for both of these lines of thought. Even when the second season trailer came out, the thing that struck me the most was the scene with Black Noir, and even I who know him well started thinking, who is this? What do you want to do? There is something special about that mask“. We are confident that in the course of third season we will find out more about Black Noir.

Finally, we leave you with this fun video featuring Homelander from The Boys and the Avengers.