Will we see Ben Stiller in 'Fast and Furious 9'?

Although the delivery of 'Fast & Furious 9' that is preparing Justin lin It seems that there will be a greater number of stars of the franchise so far, it seems that a recognized actor could have also joined the appointment.

Apparently actor Ben Stiller will make an appearance in the next action movie. Although the filming of the tape concluded last November, according to Page Six the appearance of the star of 'Zoolander' would begin filming soon, suggesting that his role will not be very large and could be a cameo.

For now the news has not been made official, although it would not be the first time that a tanned actor in the comedy has a surprise appearance in a delivery of 'Fast & Furious'. In the spin-off seen last 2019, 'Hobbs & Shaw', for example, both Ryan Reynolds how Kevin Hart They made appearances throughout their plot.

Either way, the cast of 'Fast & Furious 9' has already given fans many reasons to be optimistic and expect something big. John Cena He makes his debut in the saga as the brother of Dominic Toretto. Sung kang He returns as Han Lue, a character from the saga who was apparently killed in 'A full gas: Tokyo Race', released in 2006. He also returns Charlize Theron With Helen Mirren after seeing them in the eighth movie and the second also in the spin-off last year.

We will discover who else is on board for this next trip when 'Fast & Furious 9' hits theaters next May 22. After its launch, you won't have to wait a year to have the tenth chapter: 'Fast & Furious 10', supposedly the closing of the saga, will premiere on April 2, 2021.