Will we find a character from the original trilogy in the second episode?

In addition to the easter eggs present in The Mandalorian 2 that quote “Return of the Jedi”, a rumor seems to indicate the presence of a famous character that we have already seen in the three films of the original saga conceived by George Lucas.

As we have reported in a previous news, the second episode will introduce a new appearance in the series, who will travel together with Din Djarin and Baby Yoda along with an important load. The numerous fans immediately thought of the character with the face of Sasha Banks, although some theories indicate that it could be theAdmiral Ackbar, Mon Calamari inhabitant of the planet Karnac, particularly because both were mentioned during the first season.

It would certainly be an interesting addition to the story of The Mandalorian, which would allow us to find out more about the state of the Rebellion after its victory against the Empire led by Palpatine e Darth Vader, these elements that would automatically connect with the sequel trilogy. All that remains is to wait until tomorrow 6 November to see the unpublished episode and discover the identity of this mysterious passenger. In the meantime we report our review of the first episode of The Mandalorian 2, also in the past few hours there has been much talk of the true identity of the character played by Sasha Banks.