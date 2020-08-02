Will WandaVision, Scarlet Witch be the most important character in Phase 4 of the MCU?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Till now Scarlet Witch has certainly been on the second line in the Avengers, but it seems that things are about to change substantially and that it can play a very important role in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As proof of this there is certainly WandaVision, the series that we will soon see on Dinsey + and which has precisely as protagonists Wanda Maximoff played by Elizabeth Olsen and Vision played by Paul Bettany.

Subsequently, he will also star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in a key role, perhaps as a co-star. And other appearances will likely follow in subsequent MCU productions. According to Screenrant these various appearances would be the demonstration of a certain importance that the heroine is gradually acquiring.

Their theory is based on the fact that one of Wanda's comic book skills that has yet to be presented is his ability to deform reality. From what we got to understand on WandaVision, we know that the couple will appear in a changing reality almost as if they were the protagonists of a sitcom. We do not yet know the motivation, but it is likely that this is connected precisely to the powers of Wanda able to shape reality.

In Doctor Strange 2, we will enter the Marvel multiverse for the first time as we can already understand from the title. So, it is not improbable to say that Scarlet Witch could be the one who opens the doors to the multiverse in the entire MCU. This will certainly give Marvel a lot of material to explore and many even assume that it is Wanda will allow the entry of the X-Men into the world of the Avengers.