Will WandaVision explain the arrival of Jamie Fox’s Electro in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will sooner or later have to deal with the multiverse: fans have been clamoring for it for years now and, by virtue of the large number of characters yet to be introduced, that of parallel universes seems one of the most effective narrative solutions. WandaVision, in this perspective, it could play a very important role.

In this regard, the news of the return of Jamie Foxx in the role of Electro for the next Spider-Man has obviously made the imagination of the fans begin to fly: the fact of having drawn on the roster of characters present in The Amazing Spider-Man ( and, therefore, in the Sony universe) could in fact be an indication of the desire to develop the two universes in parallel narrative, occasionally giving rise to DC-style crossover.

WandaVision could therefore, from this point of view, be the best opportunity to explain Foxx’s return as the famous villain: “There is a little bit of this madness of the multiverse in the choice of moving Electro from one cinematic universe to another. Wanda will make a lot of trouble with her little Vision“reads the well-known MCU Cosmic website.

Would you like such a solution? Tell us yours in the comments! Pending the debut on Disney+Meanwhile, let’s try to find out what will become of WandaVision after the first season.