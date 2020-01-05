Will Vegeta really be able to defeat Moro after his clash with Yuzun?

Share it:

The manga of Dragon Ball Super it is laying the foundations for what can be considered an expansion of the mythology of the universe created by Akira Toriyama, and this thanks above all to the introduction of increasingly powerful characters of divine origins, such as Zeno. Also in the last chapter, 55, a new, emblematic, villain appeared.

The arc of the Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol may be close to its conclusion, but, as seen in the last few chapters, it does not seem to want to stop surprising the readers. In fact, after the revelations about the mysterious origins of Merus, Goku and Vegeta had to stop their training because of Moro's threat.

One of the teams formed by the sorcerer's henchmen has arrived on the planet Yardrat, which seems to oppose the idea of ​​conquering Moro, where the prince of the Saiyans is currently located. Vegeta, eager to test the results of his training, decided to face one of the invaders, Yuzun. The villain seems to have great power in store and does not take long to manifest it.

Yuzun is able to transform himself from what seems to be a human in all respects into a kind of alien, resembling a dinosaur. In its monstrous form, Yuzun admits he is unbeatable, however he will have to deal with Vegeta's new skills, learned during his stay on Yardrat. After an intense exchange of blows, the Saiyan prince humiliates his opponent, easily defeating him.

It is here that Yuzun decides to unleash his other power: the possibility of transmitting his Ki to objects. The villain then throws an entire building, infused with his Ki, against Vegeta, who easily manages to send it back to the sender, who to avoid his own blow, sends it into the air. Given the extraordinary strength of his opponent, Yuzun tries to escape with his companions, together with which he will be invested by the building he launched a few moments before.

In short, a quick but significant parenthesis, which showed part of the new level reached by the prince of the Saiyans, increasingly confident and ready to take revenge for the humiliation suffered during the clash with the powerful Moro, and maybe finally be able to overcome the levels joined by Goku.