Will there ever be a sequel? Everything we know about the future of the franchise

The ending of Game of Thrones left most of the audience disappointed, both for the story and for the fates of the characters. Recently, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau spoke out on the petition to rewrite the GOT ending, and many are hoping that sooner or later HBO decides to go back and give a better conclusion to the series.

This isn’t the first time an actor in the cast has been exposed about the controversial conclusion of the series written by David Benioff e Dan Weiss. Previously Charles Dance had expressed his dissent for the eighth season of Game of Thrones, hoping to see, sooner or later, a better ending.

For the moment, HBO does not seem to be giving discounts, and has already expressed more than once about the desire not to return to Westeros, at least as regards the events of A Song of Ice and Fire, or a possible sequel to them. Chronicles. Because the US television broadcaster already has several other projects related to the franchise conceived by George R.R. Martin. The first spin-off, which was supposed to be a prequel set thousands of years before the adventures seen in GOT, has been canceled for reasons as yet unknown. In this regard, Naomi Watts has recently expressed herself on the prequel The Long Night, which was supposed to open the cycle to a series of shows adapted under the supervision of Martin himself.

A luckier fate instead seems to have had the other spin-off, House of the dragon, already officially announced on HBO’s social channels and for which the production should have already started, to be released (currently, if there will be no postponements) in the course of 2022. The series should narrate the events that led to the Targaryen to reign over Westeros, but we don’t have further details yet.

Surely, the news of the fan protests did not escape Martin, who had declared, not too long ago, that: “people know an ending, but not THE ending“, alluding to the fact that the two remaining books in the saga, which are in the process of being written, could introduce us to a different, perhaps more appreciated, conclusion to the saga.

And who knows, once we have also read the last book of the Chronicles, remaining satisfied, too HBO do not think about it and decide to do a remake or why not even a sequel, even in the form of a feature film, to remedy the unfortunate end of one of the most popular series in history; it would be possible with a sequel to give some characters a better destiny, or to have a conclusion of some events left open, such as an already discussed possible sequel on the sisters Arya and Sansa Stark.