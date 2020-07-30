will there be time jumps in season 6?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Fear The Walking Dead 6 will be darker: after the revelation on the mature tones expected for this new season, the producer Scott Gimple also talks about the narrative devices that will be used.

"There will be NO time jump … there will be MANY time jumps", revealed during the San Diego Comic-Con virtual panel. Obviously he has not unbalanced himself on the position of the jumps, and it is likely that before putting on such stunts the authors want to explain what happened to Morgan, left dying by Virginia at the end of the fifth season.

They could, however, surprise us, and avoid revealing the fate of the historical character by intermingling the scenes that concern him with future or past scenarios. Who knows if they will go further as happened in the main series, in which we have seen a jump of 6 years after the death of Rick Grimes.

Executive producer Ian Goldberg then explained: "The other thing we are very excited for is the intention to give an anthological structure to the episodes, so we can find out exactly what these characters are going through within the communities of Virginia, giving the episodes the style that we love and have used in the past. Sara a very present way of telling in season six. "

In the new trailer for Fear The Walking Dead we also spotted a dangerous head hunter who will hunt Morgan.