Will there be reconciliation between Sarita Sosa and her brothers? This they predict in 2020

2019 was a year that changed the life of Sarita Sosa Salazar and her older brothers Marysol and José Joel after the death of their father José José.

Despite all the tense moments and difficult relationship that the brothers have, can they reconcile this 2020?

The cameras of the program Tell me what you know they asked several seers what the future holds for the three children of the Prince of the Song and the future is not encouraging.

One of the visionaries says that the brothers should sit down to talk "and reach an agreement, because otherwise, many things will be known."

Another of the visionaries consulted by Tell me what you know He even assured that Sarita Sosa could write a book and there he will reveal many things …

(…) I see her writing a book where she is going to uncover some things that we don't even imagine. The dirty traps of the family are going to come out (…) here they are going to be fighting royalties, money and many things … and the family is still separated"

The renowned seer Deseret Tavares revealed that this new year calm will not reach the family of José José:

"They are going to accuse each other that the one robbed the other, the situation is going to get very ugly inside court … there will still be a very strong scandal from Sarita against the other two"

With information on Drop the Soup.

