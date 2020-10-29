Will there be other seasons? All we know

After the TV series Barbarians recently showed off with a gripping trailer, the show landed on Netflix on October 23 with its first season. Although our review of the first season of Barbari showed us how the product is revisable, the show is, at the moment, in the ranking of the most viewed titles in Italy.

After all, as the experiences of the much appreciated teach Vikings, historical dramas are particularly popular with the public, and it is a genre that always seems able to attract interest around itself. The question, therefore, is: given its success, will we see a second season of Barbarians on Netflix? Today we will try to clarify.

Let’s start with order. The first season of the series, the plot of which is centered on the famous battle of Teutoburg, consists of 6 episodes, and tells the story of its three protagonists: Arminio (Laurence Rupp), Thusnelda (Jeanne Goursaud) e Folkwin (David Schütter), belonging to the tribe of Cherusci, whose destinies will intertwine inexorably, while the barbarians will try to repel the attacks of the Roman Empire, in the famous German forest.

Although Netflix has not officially expressed itself about a possible renewal of the series (which we are already accustomed to, just think of the paradoxical situation of The Umbrella Academy 3 and its renewal with Netflix, still fugitive), fans can hope for the next. seasons for the show: speaking in an interview with Variety, in fact, the producer of the series Sabine de Mardt he has declared:

“We dug into the personal psychological conflicts of our main characters. Only some of them will be fixed in the first season, leaving a lot of unexplored material for the next few seasons.“

The showrunners’ idea would therefore be to continue with new episodes, and now everything is in the hands of Netflix: on the one hand, the show’s encouraging numbers could convince the platform to renew the series for at least another season; on the other hand, Netflix’s recent cancellations of shows like The Society or I Am Not Okay With This, make us understand how, often, popularity does not affect the choices of the series to be renewed or canceled. We will see: of course, we would be happy to be able to witness a new cycle of episodes of this historical drama, which may be able to enhance the show’s merits, and greatly improve its quality.

And you? What do you think? You would like to see a second season of Barbarians? Let us know with a comment in the dedicated space!