Will there be other seasons after the sixth? All we know

The news is now known to all fans of the series: in not many weeks Vikings will return with the second part of the sixth season, which will also mark the conclusion of the series conceived by Michael Hirst, following the cancellation wanted by History for the low ratings of the last seasons. What will be the future of the series then?

We know that, until not many months ago, one seventh season of Vikings was planned, but the broadcaster, in agreement with the showrunner, decided that the stories would end with the narrative arc of Vikings 6. This however does not mean that the franchise is finished, indeed, fans will surely enjoy of new adventures of the Norsemen, even if there will be no characters that we have come to love over the years.

In fact, a sequel to Vikings is currently under construction; the spin-off Vikings: Valhalla will be set 100 years after the sixth season, and it is possible that (if we are unlikely to meet some of the protagonists of the main series again) it is possible that there will be hints of what happened to them after the finale. The series was acquired by Netflix, which has not yet announced the release date.

Regarding the end of the main series, creator Michael Hirst said: “I always knew where I wanted to take the show and more or less where I would want it to end if I was given the opportunity to do so. After six seasons and 89 episodes, what I finally felt was that I would be done.“

However, fans can still hope that, sooner or later, the author wants to return to talk about the events of Björn Ragnarsson (Alexander Ludwig) or, why not, an incredible return of the adventures of Bjorn Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel).

Do you think Vikings should end with the sixth season? Or are you hoping that the main series will also return sooner or later somehow? Let us know in the comments space!