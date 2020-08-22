Will there be more time travel in season 3?

Share it:

With the end of the second part of the series focusing on fratelli Hargreeves, fans began sharing several theories about The Umbrella Academy’s third season. So let’s find out what could happen in the next unpublished episodes of the Netflix show.

As you know, the group of protagonists traveled through time, ending up in 1963 in Texas. Over the course of the episodes the Hargreeves brothers had to fight a group of assassins and try to avoid the nuclear apocalypse, an event linked to the assassination of Kennedy. Although they succeeded in their mission, on their return in 2019 they found a new group waiting for them, the Sparrow Academy, together with his father believed dead. According to several fans, therefore, in the third season we will see another journey through time, this time however to stop the numerous changes that have arisen from the presence of the Hargreeves brothers in 1963.

In particular, the meeting with Sir Reginald Harvreeves and Grace could have changed the future forever, in fact after meeting his future children, Reginald changed his plans, choosing another group of children to adopt to create his superhero organization. We are sure that in the coming months we will have some official information about it, in the meantime we point out this easter egg present in the episodes of The Umbrella Academy 2.