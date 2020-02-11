Entertainment

Will there be an epic battle in My Hero Academia 261? From the cliffhanger it seems so

February 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
Kohei Horikoshi has set up a new narrative arc in My Hero Academia, where it seems that things between professional heroes and the army of criminals created in recent months will be forced to face each other. A flap built thanks to the two previous narrative arches and which could lead to the most exciting phase of My Hero Academia.

Inevitably, when heroes and criminals are in the same place, there must be clashes. While the heroes have already made their move in chapter 259 of My Hero Academia, of the criminals at the moment there is only the mind behind everything, Dr. Kyudai Garaki, along with his nomu. While these creatures, however strong and perfected, will be able to stand up to the heroes, it is unlikely that they will really be able to put in difficulty the large number of professionals who intervened without the heads of the organization.

And precisely for this reason the first implications of chapter 261 of My Hero Academia they could predict the arrival of some of the Army's best-known criminals, especially given that the nomu capable of teleporting the doctor and Shigaraki away was crushed by Mirko's intervention. Or, the rabbit heroine will be forced to face the experimental nomu that Dr. Garaki is holding in his laboratory, giving rise to a hellish battle against these creatures.

Regardless of the arrival of the criminals or the final nomu, Mirko and the other heroes of My Hero Academia will find bread for their teeth in the next chapters.

Maria Rivera

