Will there be a crossover within World Beyond? “We’re working on it”

While you don’t need to have seen The Walking Dead to appreciate World Beyond, the new spin-off may have more than a few points of contact with the main series and that could indicate the presence of a crossover in sight.

To reveal it is Scott Gimple, one of the key figures of the Walking Dead Universe: “It is absolutely possible. I will say that we are working on something, still far away, that has crossover elements inside. That’s really all I can say, but there’s definitely a chance. There is still a distant story that I will not say anything about, but we are working on it because it will allow us to focus on some things. There are plans, here“.

We know the series will serve as a bridge to Rick Grimes movies, but at this point it is likely already within the spin-off. we will see references or even characters appear which will allow us to understand more about the main series. After all, there is only one season left until the end of The Walking Dead, and everything will have to somehow converge towards the ending, so it is likely that some characters will start to get in touch with the CRM, the military organization that rescued Rick, also present in World Beyond.

Fear The Walking Dead showed us that some central characters of the series can easily cross the border and become the protagonists of the spin-offs, so we could hypothesize a return of Michonne, who had left the group to go in search of her husband, or Rick himself.

Waiting to find out, we refer you to our preview of World Beyond, already available on Amazon Prime Video.