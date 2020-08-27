Will there also be a young Morpheus in Matrix 4? Laurence Fishburne talks about it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Laurence Fishburne is the only star in the trilogy of Matrix not to reprise his role in the fourth chapter together with Hugo Weaving. Interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, Morpheus’ performer commented for the first time the chance to see a young Morpheus in the sequel.

“I wasn’t asked to participate in the project, but that’s okay. I hope it will be wonderful and please the audience, and I hope people will love it.” stated the actor before addressing the topic Morpheus.

According to some unconfirmed rumors, the star of Watchmen Yahya Abdul-Mateen II She would have been hired to play the character of Fishburne as a young man, but apparently the latter has not been informed of any details regarding Matrix 4.

“I have no idea. I haven’t read anything” Fishburne answered the question of a possible return of Morpheus, who apparently is destined to remain a mystery for some time yet.

We remind you that Keanu Reeves has been back on the set of the film for over a month, and the same actor has confirmed that the filming of Matrix 4 is continuing at full speed despite the new security measures. Initially scheduled for 2021, the film directed by Lana Wachowski will hit theaters on April 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, Reeves talked about the transgender allegory of the Matrix.