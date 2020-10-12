will the xenomorph tv series be made? Fargo’s creator is skeptical

Noah Hawley is back to surprise with Fargo’s ambitious fourth season, but he also wanted to remember his lack of involvement in a TV series that could win over any Alien fan.

The rumor about the expansion of the franchise thanks to a dedicated TV series dates back to a couple of years ago, but the discussions on the project were short-lived, as he declares to Collider Hawley, initially designated as showrunner to lead the series:

“A few years ago, FX asked me what I thought of the idea. And you know, we’ve discussed it, but with no great results. obviously the idea of ​​Alien on TV does not seem to have materialized. It’s a great story, those two original films are definitely iconic, but I’m not dealing with them for the moment. “

A real shame, given the skill shown by the screenwriter. At this point it is possible that the series is still in its infancy or that it has been paused in search of new ideas. Hawley himself had revealed the vision he would have adopted if he were involved:

“In some ways, Alien is completely the opposite of Star Trek. It represents the worst of humanity. There’s a moment in the second movie where Sigourney says ‘I don’t know which species is worse … at least they don’t cheat on each other just for a profit’. […] I think it might be interesting to expand the question if you were to do something for television and had ten hours to spare. Even though there are many action scenes that take up two hours, for example, you still have eight hours left. Therefore, what should the show be about? That’s what I tried to tell the producers. As with Legion, the exercise to do is: eliminate everything related to superheroes and try to understand if what remains is still a good series. What is the series about? Let’s take Alien off and see what happens. What are the themes, who are the characters and what is the human drama behind it? Eventually we reintroduce the aliens and there we are. That would be great: you would not only a great dramatic story, but aliens too!“.

An interesting idea for avoid making it a simple horror story based on aliens. What do you think? Does the idea of ​​a TV Alien appeal to you? Meanwhile Ridley Scott has talked about the new Alien and Katherine Waterson would also be ready to return.