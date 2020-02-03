Will the Wonderful 101 for Switch and PS4 be announced today with a Kickstarter campaign?

Share it:

Over the weekend there was talk of a porting of The Wonderful 101 for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, Platinum Games would in fact intend to launch a Kickstarter campaign today to finance the project. The rumor started from 4Chan but found confirmation from the words of Liam Robertson, an insider very close to various Japanese sources and beyond.

Liam Robertson confirms that the rumors about porting The Wonderful 101 are true and that an announcement is expected today, Monday 3 February. The terms of the reveal however are not clear, according to Robertson Platinum he would have proposed the game to various publishers including Nintendo, but everyone would have refused to publish The Wonderful 101 on PlayStation 4 and Switch.

The Kickstarter campaign would be a kind of "Plan B"to find the necessary funds for development. However, it is not clear how Platinum Games can bring the game to other platforms without Nintendo support, publisher of the Wii U version and until recently owner of the IP. That the Japanese company has purchased the brand from the Super Mario house and is now about to relaunch the franchise?

For the moment everything is silent from Platinum Games, apparently today we will know something more.