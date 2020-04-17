Will the Tour de France be run?

Share it:

"We reserve the right to withdraw from the Tour if we consider it necessary" The notice belongs to Sir Dave Brailsford, the mind that has led the conquest of seven of the last eight Tours of France during the Sky / INEOS empire front.

Suddenly, the uncertain world situation is hit by realism. That in turn stops the euphoria unleashed two days ago, when the UCI confirmed that the Tour would be held between August 29 and September 20. With the dream that the world will be again soon.

It will be a summer without the Olympics, Eurocup or Wimbledon. But yes, on paper, with Tour de France. No elite sport depends as much on an event as cycling. "If there is no Tour, we run the risk of to collapse our current business model, ”said Patrick Lefevere, manager of the Deceuninck-Quick Step, 40 years at the helm of some of the most powerful structures in cycling history.

Business vs science

If it is difficult to interpret the daily data announced by scientists and politicians, it is impossible to know what scenario cycling will face when it is time to leave the Tour de Nice. A stage that has conflicting opinions: in favor of running by those involved and clearly against contesting it if a health expert pronounces.

Devi Sridhar is one of the most authoritative voices to speak of the COVID-19 pandemic today. He holds the chair of World Public Health and anticipated months ago that the United States would suffer devastating effects with a president like Donald Trump at the helm. “Playing the Tour in August is a recipe that we will lead to disaster"He warned in Cyclingnews as soon as the new Tour date is known ”.

Sridhar warns that although France is recovered, “the Tour would serve to expand again the virus. I know it's a painful decision, but the smart thing to do would be to cancel the race this year. ”

Actors involved in the business see it differently. Jonathan Vaughters He is the manager of Education First, and contradicts the management of the Tour: “I don't know why they ruled out running without an audience. It seems to me a good option, because would minimize risks. I welcome the cyclists being in quarantine before starting the race ”.

The problem is that a Tour de France involves many more people than cyclists. Staff, journalists, sponsors … thousands of people who move for 23 days throughout the country. They go to cities and hotels where they come into contact with hundreds of people, all without forgetting an uncontrollable aspect: amateurs.

What if there is a positive?

Stepping on a mine along the way would be lethal. Imagine that the race starts with ‘normality’ and on the fourth day a cyclist or journalist is infected. Or worse, that it happened the penultimate day, with the race resolved. Cancellation and all for home? At the UAE Tour, at the dawn of this horror movie, the race was canceled and everyone was forced to quarantine that no one understood.

And while they continue to know each other abrupt drops in salary in cyclists or races that are on the ropes because they cannot be played. Forcing today's bread can lead to tomorrow's hunger. The problem is that many today have little bread now, and feel that they will not have it tomorrow either. We talked another day about climbing the Angliru in November.