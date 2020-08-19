Will the third season be delayed? Jon Favreau answers

Share it:

While we are waiting to find out what will happen in the next installments of the series centered on the character of Pedro Pascal, there is already talk of the third season of The Mandalorian. In particular Jon Favreau revealed whether the Coronavirus pandemic will cause construction delays.

The creator of the series Star Wars answered the questions of the reporters from The Hollywood Reporter, in particular on the way in which the set of the Disney production was organized to avoid the spread of contagion between the cast and the crew: "The fact that the set is very small helps, because you can more easily limit the number of people that can access it. Many people who work do this remotely from a room we call the Brian Bar, which is a room full of gaming computers. The number of people next to a camera will be much less than usual, plus we will be shooting a lot of scenes outside, which helps very".

Jon Favreau then goes on to explain how the latest technologies have helped a lot to make easier to work remotely: "We are working a lot like in an animated series, there will be many meetings for storyboards, discussions and scouting in virtual reality. We will use the same tools we used in The Lion King and The Jungle Book. Often the actors you see on screen weren't on set in person".

Unfortunately we do not yet know when it will be possible to see the third season, in the meantime we report this interesting rumor about the presence of spin-off shows of The Mandalorian.