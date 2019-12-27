Will 'The Rise of Skywalker' surpass 'The Last Jedi'?

Share it:

'The rise of Skywalker' raised $ 177.4 million in its first weekend, which made it the third highest debut of a December premiere. But it was also the lowest premiere of the new Star Wars trilogy behind 'The Force Awakens' (248 million) and 'The Last Jedi' (220 million). Although the total box office of the film is still to be seen, it seems that Episode IX remains better than Episode VIII, as indicated by some initial indicators.

First, 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' had a great Monday economically speaking: At the US box office, the film J.J. Abrams He earned $ 29.3 million. That represents only a 27 percent drop compared to Sunday, when it gained about 40.3 million. For its part 'The Last Jedi' experienced a 58 percent drop from Sunday to Monday at its premiere in 2017.

On the other hand, 'The Last Jedi' arrived on December 15, much further from the Christmas holidays. Episode IX has had the advantage of Christmas falling on Wednesday. That means there were probably more families together to meet that Monday, in which many people were already on vacation. Another sign is that at the box office on Christmas day, 'The rise of Skywalker' shot up almost 60 percent compared to its gross income on Tuesday (20 million) generating 32 million. With that, right now he has earned more than 258 million dollars in the United States.

Globally, things are not going badly: The last installment of the saga has raised a total of 517 million worldwide. If things continue along this path, the end of the Skywalker saga would easily cross the billion mark in the coming weeks. The Episode directed by Rian johnson raised more than 1,330 million. In any case, it seems difficult that at the international level it surpasses 'The last Jedi', given how bad it is working in China, although that does not make the film a failure for Disney, at least from a strictly financial point of view.

For Disney and Lucasfilm the problem is, once again, the division. It already happened with the previous movie and now Episode IX has once again divided critics and the public. Currently, the film has a 55 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes by critics while it has an audience score of 86 percent, just the opposite of what happens to 'The Last Jedi' (91% critical, 43% audience). That could leave the study with several dilemmas when determining what to do with the franchise in the future.