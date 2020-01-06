Share it:

A quirk has several applications in the reality of My Hero Academia and sometimes it goes much further than it appears at first glance. Overhaul, the main villain of the saga underway in the anime, we knew the destructive potential thanks to the first fight with the League of Villain, but My Hero Academia 4×12 has revealed extremely superior potential.

Kai Chisaki's quirk is very similar to Fullmetal Alchemist's alchemy, based on three components: understanding, decomposition and recomposition. Until now, Overhaul had mainly used decomposition to directly kill his enemies and a recomposition to reshape the ground and put opponents in difficulty.

In the last episode arrived Saturday night on VVVVid though Chisaki used the quirk's power over himself and his ally, modifying your body and making it a monstrosity with four arms. This means that Overhaul has never used his quirk to the extreme up to now, and this may hold some unwelcome surprises for the heroes.

The figure that comes out of this fusion of the two bodies is superior in power and ability, in the next episode of My Hero Academia we will see a further step taken by Chisaki towards even more monstrous features?