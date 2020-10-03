Will the Oozaru return in Dragon Ball Super with the next sagas?

Throughout the Dragon Ball manga we have done it several times knowledge of the Oozaru, or those forms of giant monkeys (among other things, Oozaru means giant monkey) that occur when the Saiyans observe the full moon and their tail is intact. The transformation has been triggered several times over the course of the saga.

However these have practically disappeared at the end of the Saiyan saga. Dragon Ball Super could never bring back the apes with disproportionate power on the pitch? At the moment, Goku and Vegeta have lost their tails and we don’t know if it will ever grow back. The same goes for Gohan, while Goten and Trunks have never been seen with the famous Saiyan appendage.

Considering that the pinnacle of power for the Saiyans, between super and divine transformations, has been reached, bringing back the Oozaru would allow us to explore new ways: we could imagine a Super Saiyan Goku in this form, or reaching a new stage of transformation with a process similar to what happened in Dragon Ball GT. It is unlikely that the fourth level Super Saiyan will make his debut in Dragon Ball Super, considering that at the moment Ultra Instinct symbolizes the pinnacle of power, but never say never when it comes to the seven-sphere franchise.