Will the new saga kill characters in My Hero Academia? Let's see it together

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the last chapters of My Hero Academia the new arc has finally begun, and with it the war, and judging by the forces deployed, it would seem that Horikoshi is boiling something really titanic like it Avengers: Endgame. On one side there are the Pro Heroes, on the other side the Villain.

In these first chapters the scene has focused mainly on Hawks, who has revealed his true intentions and his real plans. We saw him choose from that part siding and we saw it face to face with Twice, while Dabi has caught up with them.

Well, if this is only the prelude to what will come, we must hold on tight because from now on every page will surely be studded with clashes to the death and breathtaking. After all, our heroes are at war and will have to prove what they are worth. If there is one thing that must never be forgotten, it is war it has consequences and the consequences are the dead. Every war inevitably has its dead and we are sure that Horikoshi will not spare us either. Therefore we tried to do a review and propose some names that could actually lose your skin.

Leaving aside the generics "some of the Pro Heroes" or "some of the Paranormal Librarian Front" because it's a pretty obvious thing, we feel like leaving out characters like All Might not present on the battlefield. So, to start from a hot name, we fish, for example, just the aforementioned winged hero.

Hawks

After all, it played a key role in the success of the plan that brought i Pro Hero to successfully assault the enemy base, catching them unprepared and therefore being able to take advantage of the surprise effect. We know very well that he is the second strongest hero of the moment, but considering how much he exposed himself and the danger he currently runs with Twice out of control and Dabi, who makes his move, could certainly be a popular death.

After all, it played a key role in the success of the plan that brought i to successfully assault the enemy base, catching them unprepared and therefore being able to take advantage of the surprise effect. We know very well that he is the second strongest hero of the moment, but considering how much he exposed himself and the danger he currently runs with Twice and Dabi, who makes his move, could certainly be a popular death. Twice

He is currently in a delicate situation, especially at the level emotional . He trusted Hawks and was betrayed and this psychological backlash prompted him to activate the body duplication technique with which he can create a real army of clones. And what if this emotional backlash led him to push himself over the limit ?

He is currently in a delicate situation, especially at the level . He trusted Hawks and was betrayed and this psychological backlash prompted him to activate the body duplication technique with which he can create a real army of clones. And what if this emotional backlash led him to push himself ? Bakugo

Yes, it is certainly unlikely, considering the central and pivotal role it covers both for the series and for the growth of Deku . Not to mention that he is one of the favorite fan characters and Horikoshi is unlikely to deprive himself now. But one might also think that Bakugo, to go to the rescue of a Deku who hesitates once he finds himself face to face with Tomura, to save him, he puts his feathers back.

Yes, it is certainly unlikely, considering the central and pivotal role it covers both for the series and for the growth of . Not to mention that he is one of the favorite fan characters and Horikoshi is unlikely to deprive himself now. But one might also think that Bakugo, to go to the rescue of a Deku who hesitates once he finds himself face to face with Tomura, to save him, he puts his feathers back. Shigaraki Tomura

This is also a difficult death, because Tomura would seem to be destined to become the nemesis of Deku just like All for One it was for All Might. Yet here we are at war, in a clash that sees the villains led by Tomura, against the Pro Heroes and who knows if, just as for Overhaul , in a final fight Deku will not eventually kill Shigaraki.

This is also a difficult death, because Tomura would seem to be destined to become the just like it was for All Might. Yet here we are at war, in a clash that sees the villains led by Tomura, against the Pro Heroes and who knows if, just as for , in a final fight Deku will not eventually kill Shigaraki. Re-Right

His death is more likely and possible, since he played a key role in the last saga to grow Tomura and give life to the Paranormal Liberation Front which, in the end, led precisely to this war. So he is a character who had his role, completed it and, at least for the moment, it would no longer seem indispensable, quite the contrary.

These are our proposals. Some seem more likely to us, others much, much less. However, there is never a war without the dead, so what do you propose? Who do you think could risk leaving our feathers? Let us know below in the comments without any problems.

Heroes and villains still against: the exciting My Hero Academia 265 is on Mangaplus.