Will the new Bleach-related project debut in 2021?

The teaser linked to this morning's new Bleach project has literally unleashed the web, conquering trends all over the world. Thing Tite Kubo will reveal during Anime Japan it is not yet known, yet the date scheduled for this "mysterious title" seems to postpone everything to 2021.

The return of Bleach is something that fans have been waiting for for almost a lifetime. Many years waiting for the franchise to come back to simmer with an animated series that finally concludes an impressive and loved story all over the world. Next March 21therefore, for better or for worse, it will be a historic date for fans, since that cycle of uncertainty regarding a long-theorized but never realized follow will end.

In the last few hours, the hashtag has gone viral online "Bleach2021", with thousands of fans who are relentlessly sharing the iconic title all over the world. Although the project to be announced during theAnime Japan, it is reasonable to expect something in regards to the masterpiece of Kubo sensei, at least compared to the leaks that lately supposed a coming return of the anime.

In this regard, it is necessary to remember that the official nature of theBurn the Witch OAV, and it is not excluded that Shuiesha have in mind to focus everything on a new series of Tite Kubo. However, the possibility that more than one new project will be announced at the same time in the panel is not to be excluded, so we just have to wait two months to discover the news of this mysterious event.

And you, instead, what do you expect from Anime Japan? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the space provided below.