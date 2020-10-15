Will the Mandalorian become a movie? Jon Favreau: ‘We are open to the hypothesis’

The Mandalorian is now one of the leading products in the Star Wars universe: the first season of the show with Pedro Pascal has achieved extraordinary results from every point of view, thus opening up very interesting scenarios for Baby Yoda and co.

Scenarios that could even include the big screen: the hypothesis was the same Jon favreau, who during a recent interview admitted that he could not rule out the hypothesis that one day The Mandalorian may land at the cinema, even though there is currently nothing concrete in this sense.

“The borders are now very blurry. Now you can stream things that you might have only seen in theaters before and I think it can be done also the reverse path. However we are absolutely open to the idea and we can’t wait to find out where this story can lead us being able to count on some flexibility, because to date there is no roadmap“Favreau explained, specifying however that he does not want to unnecessarily rushing things.

Would you like to see Mando and Baby Yoda on the big screen? Tell us yours in the comments! Favreau, meanwhile, spoke of the possible delays in the production of The Mandalorian; as of today, however, the start of filming of the third season of The Mandalorian is scheduled for 2020.